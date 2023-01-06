DP Unilaterally Requests Extraordinary Parliamentary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally submitted a request on Friday calling for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly despite opposition from the ruling People Power Party(PPP).All 169 DP lawmakers, including floor leader Park Hong-geun, jointly made the request.This means that an extraordinary session will begin Monday, three days after the submission in line with National Assembly regulations.The DP also submitted a request calling for emergency questioning sessions on security issues such as the recent North Korean drone incursion.The opposition party has insisted that the parliament should remain open to discuss key bills and to question foreign, unification and defense ministers regarding the drone infiltration.However, the PPP slammed the DP's request as a ruse to protect its chair Lee Jae-myung from possible bribery charges, abusing a lawmaker's immunity from arrest while parliament remains in session.