Gov't to Enforce Emergency Fine Dust Reduction Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures will take effect nationwide except for Gangwon Province on Saturday as fine dust is forecast to reach alarmingly high levels.The environment ministry said on Friday that it will enforce a set of emergency fine dust reduction measures in 17 cities and provinces except Gangwon Province from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.Under the measures, businesses and facilities that emit air pollutants must adjust operations, while construction sites are required to reduce operations and take steps to curb emissions.The ministry plans to beef up inspections of industrial facilities and high-density business areas using drones and vehicles.Fine dust levels are forecast to spike nationwide on Saturday, with the daily average standing at 66 micrograms per cubic meter as of 5 p.m. Friday.