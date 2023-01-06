Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Minister Proposes Cooperation with Malaysia in Defense, Infrastructure

Written: 2023-01-06 19:32:18Updated: 2023-01-06 19:45:11

Foreign Minister Proposes Cooperation with Malaysia in Defense, Infrastructure

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin spoke on the phone with his Malaysian counterpart on Friday and proposed cooperation between their nations in the areas of defense and infrastructure.

Seoul's foreign ministry said that it marked the first phone call between the top diplomats since the launch of new governments in the two nations.

In the phone call with Malaysian foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister Park said that the two nations developed cooperative relations in various areas since they established diplomatic ties in 1960.

Park then proposed the two nations enhance exchanges between high-level officials and strengthen substantial cooperation in defense, infrastructure and smart city tech as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy. The policy was adopted by Malaysia in the 1980s to learn from Korea’s economic development.

Explaining the government's Indo-Pacific strategy and pursuit of closer relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Park proposed that South Korea and Malaysia improve their bilateral strategic communication. In response, the Malaysian minister expressed hope for further cooperation with South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >