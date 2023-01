Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands as a winter resurgence subsides.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 53-thousand-807 infections were reported throughout Friday, some 31-hundred fewer than the previous day.The figure is down by 93-hundred from a week ago and 46-hundred compared to two weeks prior.The number of imported cases edged down from 258 the previous day to 219, of whom 171, or 78 percent, came from China. The tally for those from overseas has risen fourfold from a week earlier, mainly due to a spike in infections in the neighboring country..The country's cumulative caseload stands at over 29-point-five million.