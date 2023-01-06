Yomiuri: Japan Considering Inviting Yoon to G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily reports that the Tokyo government is reviewing whether to invite President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Group of 7 summit scheduled in Hiroshima, Japan in May.According to Yomiuri Shimbun on Saturday, Japan is considering the invitation in a bid to step up solidarity with countries sharing the same values such as democracy and the rule of law in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, growing Chinese supremacy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The report said that Seoul also desires to take part in the G7 gathering and that, if it takes place, it will provide an opportunity to enhance cooperation between the two countries.Yomiuri also said that unlike the previous Moon Jae-in administration, the Yoon Suk Yeol government seeks to improve bilateral ties as well as trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo.It noted that in its first Indo-Pacific strategy unveiled late last year, South Korea was in lockstep with the U.S. and Japan by emphasizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.In the past, Japan also invited Seoul to the 2008 G8 summit held in Tōyako, Hokkaido.However the newspaper speculated the issue of wartime forced labor compensation may be key to a final decision on the matter.Meanwhile Seoul's foreign ministry will hold an open debate next week on the wartime issue to gather consensus from various circles.