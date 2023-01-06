Saturday Reports Poorest Air Quality This Winter

Photo : YONHAP News

A dense onslaught of fine dust has enveloped the nation, resulting in the poorest air quality so far this winter.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, as of Saturday morning, fine dust levels spiked nationwide with the daily average concentration of ultrafine dust particles(PM2.5) standing at 86 micrograms per cubic meter and that of fine dust particles(PM10) at 143 micrograms.The annual average readings in 2021 were 36 and 18 micrograms per cubic meter respectively.As of Saturday afternoon, the weather agency issued ultrafine dust warnings in Sejong, Daejeon and Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces while advisories are in effect in all other parts of the country except for Jeju Island.On Sunday, fine dust levels are forecast to be "bad" in the capital region, western Gangwon, Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju while all other areas will report medium levels.Also on Saturday, emergency dust reduction measures are in effect nationwide with the exception of eastern Gangwon Province.When air quality is poor, people are advised to stay home, but if they have to venture out, they should wear a mask and avoid visiting areas that usually see large amounts of pollutants such as roads and construction sites.