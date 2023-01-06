'Decision to Leave' Picks up 10 Nominations for Asian Film Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

Director Park Chan-wook’s romantic mystery “Decision to Leave” has nabbed ten nominations for the Asian Film Awards, the largest among this year’s entries.According to the Busan International Film Festival, the film is up for best film, best director, best screenplay, best actor and actress, best cinematography, best editing, best original music, best production design and best sound.Park Chan-wook won the Best Director award at Cannes Film Festival last year for the tale of a detective who suspects and later becomes emotionally entangled with a mysterious widow in a murder case.Actors Yim Si-wan and Kim So-jin are among contenders for best supporting actor and actress for their roles in the film "Emergency Declaration."Director Kim Se-in of “The Apartment with Two Women” has received the nod for best new director and actress Lee Ji-eun, better known as K-pop star IU, will vie for the best new actor award. Director Choi Dong-hoon’s “Alienoid” is nominated for visual effects and costume design.Among international entries, Japanese director Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car,” has picked up eight nominations.The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Hong Kong on March 12.The 16th annual Asian Film Awards is hosted by the Asian Film Awards Academy which was jointly set up by the Busan, Tokyo and Hong Kong International Film Festivals in an effort to highlight Asian cinema.