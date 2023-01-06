Men's Hockey Team Leaves for India for FIH World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

The national men's hockey team on Saturday departed for India to take part in the International Hockey Federation(FIH)'s World Cup.The team led by coach Shin Seok-kyo will compete in the January 13 to 29 tournament in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.Sixteen countries will first battle it out in the group stage. The top scorers of four groups will head to the quarterfinals while teams ranking second and third will hold a playoff to determine their advances.South Korea is placed in Group B with Belgium, Japan and Germany. Belgian and German teams rank second and fourth in the world, according to FIH, while the Japanese squad stands at Number 16. South Korea currently stands in the 10th slot.Coach Shin said that despite a challenging group stage, Korea will do its best in every match to advance to the round of eight.It's the first time in nine years since 2014 that South Korea has made it to the main competition of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup.