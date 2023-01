Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 40-thousands as a winter resurgence subsides.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 46-thousand-766 infections were reported throughout Saturday, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to some 29 million-520-thousand.The daily figure is down seven-hundred from a day ago and eleven-thousand from a week ago.The number of imported cases dropped 87 from the previous day to 132, of whom 103, or 78 percent, came from China.The number of seriously or critically ill patients dropped by 18 from the previous day to 526.Saturday added 34 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-590. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.