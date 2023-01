Photo : KBS News

China lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travelers on Sunday, ending the entry restrictions that have been in place for two years and ten months.Under the move announced by Chinese health authorities on December 26, inbound travelers will no longer be required to quarantine at hotels or other facilities starting Sunday.Travelers to China will only need to show a negative virus test from within the last 48 hours and will not have to apply for a clear health code anymore.PCR tests for inbound travelers after arrival have also been scrapped.Since March 2020, all travelers to the mainland had to quarantine at government facilities, with the mandatory isolation period decreasing from three weeks to five days in November.