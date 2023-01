Photo : KBS News

Most parts of the nation remain blanketed by high levels of ultrafine dust.According to the weather agency, fine dust levels are forecast to be "bad" in most parts of the nation except eastern Gangwon Province and South Gyeongsang Province.In particular, Seoul, Incheon and northern Gyeonggi Province are forecast to see the levels reach "very bad" in the afternoon.With the high levels of fine dust, emergency fine dust reduction measures will be enforced for a second day in the capital region, Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province on Sunday.Yellow dust from China will also continue to affect the western parts of the nation on Sunday.The nation is forecast to see high levels of fine dust on Monday as well.