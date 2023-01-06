Authorities Respond to Explosion Accident at Taean Thermal Power Plant

Photo : KBS News

Fire authorities on Sunday responded to a report that witnessed fire and explosive sounds from a thermal power plant in the Taean area in South Chungcheong Province at 8:46 a.m.Regional fire authorities issued a Level One emergency response order at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, mobilizing all manpower and equipment in fire stations under their jurisdiction.The authorities contained the main flame at around 9:42 a.m. using 29 equipment, including a helicopter, and 210 people.A fire official said that there were no workers at the accident site at the time, with 12 people in the nearby areas all evacuated safely.An official at Taean Thermal Power Plant, said that the fire is presumed to have occurred from a facility that gasifies coal to produce electricity.Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident after putting out the fire.