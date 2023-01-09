Ahn Cheol-soo to Declare Bid to Become PPP Chief

Photo : KBS News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Representative Ahn Cheol-soo is scheduled to declare his bid for the party chairmanship on Monday.According to party officials, the former head of the presidential transition committee will hold a press conference on Monday morning to announce his ambition to be elected as the new head of the party during its national convention slated for March 8.His election campaign committee will be led by Kim Young-woo, a former member of the conservative party who served three parliamentary terms.One of Ahn’s opponents is former PPP floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon, who declared his bid for the chairmanship on December 27 and plans to hold an inaugural event for his campaigning team on Monday.Ahn, the former head of the minor opposition People’s Party, became a third-term lawmaker after campaigning as the PPP candidate in the Bundang-A District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province in the June 1 parliamentary by-elections.He contributed to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s victory in the presidential election in March by merging his candidacy with the then-PPP candidate. The two parties also merged later.Lawyer Kang Shin-up, former head of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's fan club and Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun have also declared their candidacies for party chief while former floor leader Na Kyung-won and former presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min are said to be considering running.