S. Korea Issues Alert over Possible US Satellite Crash between 12:20 PM, 1:20 PM

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Science and ICT has warned of the possibility that a defunct U.S. satellite may crash near the Korean Peninsula on Monday.The ministry issued a readiness alert at 7 a.m. on Monday and convened a meeting of its space risk management headquarters to respond to the contingency of the expected return of NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite(ERBS).Weighing two-thousand-450 kilograms, the dead satellite is crashing back to Earth after 38 years in space.According to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, there is a high chance it will crash between 12:20 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., Korea Time, with the Korean Peninsula lying within its predicted crash zone.The ministry said that while much of the satellite is expected to be burned in the process of reentering the atmosphere, debris could fall over a wide range of areas, requiring public attention. NASA earlier estimated the odds of inflicting injury on a human being at one in nine-thousand-400.