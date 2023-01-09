Menu Content

Senior US Economic Official to Visit S. Korea

Written: 2023-01-09 09:37:06Updated: 2023-01-09 10:46:32

A senior U.S. official handling Washington’s economy-related diplomacy is set to visit South Korea amid the controversy surrounding U.S. legislation considered by many foreign automakers to be discriminatory.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Monday and meet with government officials and businesspeople of South Korea and the U.S. before departing on Wednesday.

Among those he is set to meet with is his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, on Tuesday morning followed by a joint press conference, with an exchange of opinions on the Inflation Reduction Act likely during their talks.

The controversy over the act, which imposes tax credit exclusions on electric vehicles made outside North America, is said to be a crucial factor in the further development of the two countries’ economic and technology alliance. 

The two officials are also expected to check up on progress in areas of cooperation agreed upon during the seventh Senior Economic Dialogue(SED) in Washington last month and discuss pending economic issues and cooperation regarding the two countries.

Tuesday’s meeting is their first meeting since the SED on December 12, when they adopted a joint statement on strengthening supply chain ecosystems and joint research concerning key and emerging technologies.
