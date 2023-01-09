Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 2-Month Low at 19,106

Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases fell below 20-thousand amid a respite in the winter resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Monday that 19-thousand-106 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to nearly 29 million-540-thousand.The daily figure is down some 27-thousand from a day ago partly due to fewer tests on Sunday. It is also 36-hundred fewer than a week ago, and compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by 64-hundred.Overall, it is the lowest figure in over two months since 18-thousand-665 cases were registered on November 7 and marks the smallest Monday number in nine weeks.The number of imported cases also declined by 29 from the previous day to 109, of whom 74, or 68 percent, came from China.The number of seriously or critically ill patients still rose by six from Sunday to 532.Thirty-five additional deaths, up by one from the previous day, were reported, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-625. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.