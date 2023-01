Photo : YONHAP News

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan scored his first goal of the season in his club’s third round FA Cup match against Liverpool on Saturday.Hwang scored the equalizer with the score at 2-1 for Liverpool after coming on as a substitute in the second half of Wolves’ away match at Anfield, netting his first goal for the club since scoring against Arsenal last February, some eleven months ago. The scored ended at two goals apiece.The forward had been unable to find the net this season after scoring five goals last season, having produced only two assists in all competitions prior to Saturday's match.Hwang made headlines during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when he scored a late winner over Portugal that took South Korea to the Round of 16 in the World Cup for the first time in 12 years.