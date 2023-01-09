Domestic Fire Occurs at Officetel Building in Busan, Major Blazes Put out

A fire occurred at a 23-story officetel building in Busan early Monday morning, forcing residents to evacuate.



The fire started at around 6:30 a.m. in the building's parking tower and spread to the top stories of the building located in the port city's Busanjin District.



The city’s fire safety headquarters sent some 70 fire trucks and 200 firefighters to the scene after receiving more than 70 reports of flames and smoke detected in the building. The firefighters were able put out the fire's major blazes after 50 minutes at around 7:20 a.m.



Although some 30 residents inhaled smoke in the process of evacuating, no serious casualties have been reported so far.



The fire safety agency plans to investigate what caused Monday’s fire once it is fully extinguished.