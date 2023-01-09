Ahn Cheol-soo Declares Bid to Become PPP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Three-term lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo has declared his bid for the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party(PPP).In a press conference at the National Assembly on Monday, the doctor and tech entrepreneur-turned politician said he will be a chief that lends support to the president rather than someone who leans on him.Highlighting his closely knitted link to Yoon in terms of political career, Ahn emphasized no one is more devoted to ensuring the administration successfully running state affairs than him.Ahn contributed to President Yoon’s victory in the March election by merging his candidacy with the then-PPP candidate. Ahn's People’s Party later merged with the PPP.Meanwhile, former PPP floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon, who declared his bid for the chairmanship on December 27, held an inaugural event for his campaigning team on Monday.Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun has also declared his candidacy for party chief while former floor leader Na Kyung-won and former presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min are said to be considering running.The ruling bloc's national convention is slated for March 8.