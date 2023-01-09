Chief Adviser: Talks on Lifting Mask Mandate Could Begin Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's chief adviser on infectious diseases said talks on lifting the indoor mask mandate could begin next week if the rate of critical COVID-19 cases stabilizes this week.In Monday's press briefing, Jung Ki-suck said about half of critical patients eventually succumb to the virus and the current criticality rate should be brought down through oral treatment and vaccination.The average daily number of serious cases during the first week of January stood at 581-point-three, similar to the 586-point-seven recorded a week earlier.Jung did not expect the latest virus resurgence in China or infected arrivals from that country to impact the mandate-lifting schedule, adding that the wave of transmission in China appears to have passed its peak.The chief adviser also expect domestic daily cases to slow down, with little chance of new variants emerging.Authorities previously said discussions on lifting the mandate will begin if two out of four key indicators are met. The four indicators are stabilization in daily infections, a fall in the number of deaths and patients in critical care, healthcare capacity and immunity among high-risk groups.