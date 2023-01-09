Parties Clash on 1st Day of January Extraordinary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties clashed on the first day of January's extraordinary session. Monday's session was requested unilaterally by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) with its majority in parliament.Referring to North Korea's recent drone incursion as a "security crisis," DP floor leader Park Hong-keun called for an inquiry of the government during a plenary session and for the administration's senior security officials to be held accountable.Park urged the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to fulfill its duty also by handling livelihood bills, such as the one aimed at extending a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages for truckers.The PPP accused the DP of attempting to protect party leader Lee Jae-myung from indictment by abusing lawmakers' immunity from arrest while parliament is in session. Lee is set to appear for questioning by the prosecution on Tuesday regarding third-party bribery allegations.The ruling bloc also criticized the opposition for suggesting that classified military information be disclosed during the plenary session, saying such an inquiry should instead be held behind closed doors by the parliamentary defense committee.