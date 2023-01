Photo : Getty Images Bank

The national pension benefits will rise five-point-one percent this year to reflect inflation.According to the health ministry on Sunday, the upward adjustment for around six-point-22 million pensioners will take effect this month.Those who received one million won a month are expected to get one million-51-thousand won starting this month.Additional benefits for dependent spouses will also rise by the same rate, from 269-thousand-630 a year to 283-point-380 won annually.