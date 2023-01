Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media have yet to report on regime leader Kim Jong-un's 39th birthday on Sunday.On its front page, the ruling party's mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun praised him for symbolizing the communist state's strength and defending the destiny of the regime and its people.Without mentioning Kim's birthday, the paper emphasized loyalty to Kim and patriotism for a new era of national revival.The paper instead referred to the year's first monthly Sports Day, which it said has sparked public enthusiasm for sports.While the North celebrates the birthdays of its late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on April 15 and February 16, respectively, it has yet to officially celebrate the current leader's birthday.