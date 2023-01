Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has emphasized the necessity of speedy reforms in the labor, education and pension systems for the future of South Korea.Presiding over a meeting with his senior secretaries on Monday, Yoon said the reforms could not be delayed any longer if the country is to secure its future competitiveness.Stressing that the aims for the reforms were solely to revive the peoples' livelihoods and the economy, the president said they are essential to the survival and future of the country.He urged the senior officials to expeditiously push ahead with the reform tasks and explain the purpose and the progress of the reforms in detail to the public and the National Assembly, highlighting that reforms can only succeed with public support.