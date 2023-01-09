COVID-19 Adviser: Peak of Current Outbreak in China Passing

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The nation's chief adviser on infectious diseases said talks on lifting the indoor mask mandate could begin next week if the rate of critical COVID-19 cases stabilizes this week. In a press briefing on Monday, Jung Ki-suck said about half of allcritical patients eventually succumb to the virus and the current criticality rate should be brought down through oral treatment and vaccination.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The nation's chief adviser on infectious diseases says this issue of lifting the indoor mask mandate could be put on the table as early as next week.In a press briefing on Monday, Dr. Jung Ki-suck brought up the timetable, saying that the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients is the remaining concern.[Sound bite: Dr. Jung Ki-suck – head, National Advisory Committee on Infectious Disease Crisis Response (Korean-English)]"The number of critically ill patients is a little problematic. If critically ill cases rise, just about half of them die. That has not improved and any improvement on that matter is highly unlikely... However, if we see a drop [in the number of critically ill patients], I believe that we will be able to discuss the issue of adjusting the indoor mask mandate around next week."The chief pandemic adviser noted that South Korea is seeing a massive number of infections while passing the peak of the current outbreak. However, he stressed that the number of infections is not rising explosively and the nation is medically prepared to deal with the situation.[Sound bite: Dr. Jung Ki-suck – head, National Advisory Committee on Infectious Disease Crisis Response (Korean-English)]"If the situation in China has already reached its peak and the numbers are falling in big cities, the infection will not spread any further. The number will fall for a while, and the number of infections among the arrivals in South Korea is very small.”South Korea saw new COVID-19 cases fall to the lowest level in nine weeks on Monday.Of the 109 new COVID cases of overseas infections detected on Monday, 74 were from China.Quarantine authorities are continuing efforts to contain the influx of the virus from overseas, requiring arrivals from mainland China to present COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to Korea and undergo another test upon arrival.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.