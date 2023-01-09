Science Ministry: Dead US Satellite Apparently Passed over Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

The science ministry has announced that debris from a retired U.S. satellite that crashed back to Earth on Monday appears to have passed through the airspace over the Korean Peninsula, with no damage reported as of yet.The Ministry of Science and ICT issued an alert on Monday morning warning that the retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite(ERBS) was set to fall back to Earth, having completed its mission nearly 40 years after it was put into orbit in 1984.The ministry had earlier predicted that the satellite, tasked with studying how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the sun, would crash back between 12:20 p.m. and 1:20 p.m, but the exact time and location would be announced by the U.S. Air Force.The ministry had said that while most of the satellite would burn up upon reentry, people should remain cautious and call the emergency services if they see any suspected debris.