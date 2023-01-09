Public Debate on Compensating Wartime Forced Labor Victims Abruptly Altered

Photo : YONHAP News

The government’s plan to co-host a public hearing with the Japan–Korea Parliamentarians' Union on a resolution to the forced labor compensation issue has changed dramatically.While the hearing will be held as planned on January 12, the only member of the group present will be its president, interim leader of the People Power Party(PPP) Chung Jin-suk.Lawmakers from opposition parties who are part of the union held an emergency meeting on Monday, criticizing the foreign ministry and Chung for using the union’s name as a co-host to push forward with their set agendas.Seen as the last step before confirming a government proposal to the compensation issue, the public hearing was to explain the details that were discussed between Seoul and Tokyo and to hear public opinion on the matter.Previously, the victims had claimed that they were notified by the foreign ministry of a solution proposing that compensation be paid with domestic corporate donations and without the participation and formal apology of Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries or Nippon Steel.