JCS Chief Vists Navy, Air Force Units to Check Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum visited Navy and Air Force units on Monday to check readiness posture against North Korea's provocation.According to the JCS, he visited the Navy's Submarine Force Command in Changwon and inspected the command's readiness to perform strategic and operational missions.At the submarine unit, the JCS chief stressed that a submarine is a core strategic weapons system for national security, comparing it to a dagger that strikes fear in enemies.Kim added that the unit must stay alert and ready at all times to be able to paralyze the heart of the enemy with a single strike in time of emergency.The JCS chief also boarded the three-thousand-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles, checking its anti-ship and anti-submarine operational capabilities.Kim reportedly ordered the submarine's crew to maintain the highest state of readiness posture, capable of suppressing the enemy overwhelmingly in a contingency.The JCS chief on Monday also visited the Republic of Korea Fleet and the Air Force's Air Mobility and Reconnaissance Command in Busan.