Inter-Korea

Defector Group to Use Drones to Fly Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets

Written: 2023-01-09 18:53:30Updated: 2023-01-10 09:20:11

Photo : KBS

A North Korean defectors' group plans to fly anti-Pyongyang leaflets north of the border soon using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for Free North Korea, told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that his group is making preparations to fly drones to send the leaflets across the border at the earliest date possible. 
 
He explained it's difficult to send the leaflets with the usual giant plastic balloons during the winter, but drones are not affected by the wind and can drop the leaflets at target locations. 

Park claimed that his group had flown a drone carrying leaflets to Pyongyang in April 2020. 

Park's remarks came as the government announced it would review suspending the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement if North Korea violates South Korean territory again. 

If the agreement is suspended, the government reportedly plans not to punish acts of flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
