Opposition Leader to Appear for Questioning by Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung is set to appear for questioning by prosecutors on Tuesday in connection to a third-party bribery investigation involving a municipal football club.Lee will turn up for questioning at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office at 10:30 a.m. It will be the first time that a chair of the country's main opposition party submits to questioning by the prosecution as a suspect.Lee faces allegations of involvement in third-party bribery by having companies pay 16 billion won in donations to Seongnam city's football club between 2016 and 2018 in return for administrative favors when he was the mayor of the city and the de facto owner of the club.Lee has denied the allegations, claiming that the companies duly paid the regional football club for advertisements.A number of DP lawmakers will reportedly be present when Lee appears for questioning.