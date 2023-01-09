S. Korea, US to Hold High-Level Talks on IRA, Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon will hold talks with a senior U.S. State Department official to discuss a range of bilateral economic issues.Lee and Jose Fernandez, the U.S. under secretary for economic frowth, energy and the environment, will meet in Seoul on Tuesday morning before holding a joint press conference.The two sides are expected to check up on progress in areas of cooperation agreed upon during the seventh Senior Economic Dialogue(SED) in Washington last month and discuss pending economic issues and cooperation regarding the two countries.At the SED, Lee and Fernandez signed a joint statement reaffirming the two countries' commitment to strengthening supply chains as well as continuing constructive discussions to address Seoul's concerns over the impact of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.Accordingly, the two sides are likely to exchange opinions on the stipulations dictating the eligibility for tax credits on electric vehicle purchases that Seoul regards as discriminatory.During the three-day trip, Fernandez will also meet officials from U.S. and South Korean companies, and hold a roundtable on women in business with the American Chamber of Commerce. He will depart for Japan on Wednesday.