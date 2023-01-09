Foreign Minister Has First Phone Call with New Chinese Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin had a phone call with his new Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on Monday and discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Park offered his congratulations to Qin on his recent inauguration in their first phone talks since Qin assumed the post late last month.The ministry said the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral relations based on mutual respect and reciprocity, as well as close cooperation to implement what was agreed on in the bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in November.The ministers further agreed to seek high-level exchanges and communication at various levels, and to work together to produce tangible progress in supply chains, fine dust and climate change as well as in talks on upgrading their bilateral free trade agreement.Minister Park also explained that the Seoul government's recent quarantine measures for arrivals from China were based on science, and the two sides reportedly agreed to communicate and cooperate in efforts to stabilize the COVID-19 situation and facilitate economic recovery.