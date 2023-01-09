Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Current Account Turns to Deficit in November

Written: 2023-01-10 09:09:57Updated: 2023-01-10 11:03:47

Current Account Turns to Deficit in November

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's current account posted a deficit in November for the first time in three months due to a plunge in chip exports.

According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's current account balance logged a deficit of 620 million U.S. dollars in November.

It marked the first deficit in three months and also represented a sharp decline compared to a surplus of six-point-82 billion dollars logged a year earlier.

The deficit is attributed to sluggish exports, which slipped 12-point-three percent on-year in November, with shipments of semiconductors plunging 28-point-six percent in the period amid concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Imports, however, inched up zero-point-six percent on-year to nearly 53-point-nine billion dollars.

The cumulative current account surplus in the January-to-November period marked 24-point-37 billion dollars, a significant drop from a surplus of 82-point-24 billion dollars in the same period of 2021.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >