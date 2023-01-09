Hankyoreh Dismisses Reporter who Borrowed Money from Kim Man-bae

Photo : YONHAP News

The Hankyoreh newspaper has decided to dismiss a senior reporter who borrowed money from Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal.The newspaper said on Tuesday that it decided to fire the reporter during a personnel committee meeting the previous day for violating the company's codes of ethics and a duty of integrity and fairness required for journalists, as well as rules to avoid conflicts of interests with news sources.According to the newspaper, the reporter had borrowed a total of 900 million won from Kim, including 300 million won in May 2019.The amount is 300 million won more than the 600 million won that the reporter earlier claimed to have borrowed.The company said that regardless of a probe by a fact-finding committee, it has determined that the reporter's act merits the heaviest disciplinary action.The dismissal comes a day after the newspaper's editor-in-chief Ryu Yi-geun resigned to take responsibility for the incident. Hankyoreh's chief executive Kim Hyun-dae and two other board members also said on Monday that they will step down as soon as candidates for the next CEO are picked next month.The Daejang-dong development scandal concerns allegations of influence-peddling involving powerful figures including politicians and journalists, for which Kim Man-bae is currently on trial.