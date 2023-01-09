Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases at 60,041, Lowest Tuesday Tally in 10 Weeks

Written: 2023-01-10 10:01:21Updated: 2023-01-10 10:48:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported about 60-thousand new COVID-19 cases, indicating a clear downturn in the latest wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 60-thousand-41 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to nearly 29 million-600-thousand.

The daily figure nearly tripled from Monday as more people got tested after the weekend, but dropped by some 20-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by 27-thousand, marking the smallest Tuesday tally in ten weeks.

The number of imported cases also declined by 22 from the previous day to 87, of whom 53, or 60-point-nine percent, came from China. Since last Thursday, travelers from China have been required to present a negative test result before embarking for South Korea.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients still rose by nine from a day ago to 541, staying above 500 for the sixth consecutive day.

Monday added 44 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-669. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
