Experts Downplay N. Korean Leader's Pledge to Increase Nuke Arsenal ‘Exponentially’

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear experts have downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s pledge last week to increase the North’s production of nuclear warheads "exponentially.”The Voice of America quoted the former deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Olli Heinonen, on Tuesday as saying that “it is not realistic that North Korea can exceed their production capability soon.”Heinonen said that although there is no verified information on how much plutonium Pyongyang has, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has estimated that the North has an inventory between 25 and 45 kilograms, with the capability to produce up to six kilograms per year at full operation.He explained that this is enough to produce eight to 15 small-sized tactical nuclear weapons requiring at least three kilograms of plutonium each.Citing that the production of new plutonium in the five-megawatt reactor in Yongbyon and a reprocessing campaign started only in summer 2021, Heinonen said “even with the start of the Experimental Light Water Reactor, it will take several years to double the plutonium inventory.”Institute for Science and International Security President David Albright said the increase in the North’s nuclear arsenal is expected to grow at a “linear rate” rather than an exponential one, adding that he believes Kim’s use of the word “exponential” was for effect rather than a literal expression of technical capability.