5 S. Korean Referees Selected for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

A record five South Korean female referees will take part in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.The Korea Football Association(KFA) announced the list of match officials selected for this year’s World Cup on Monday, surpassing the previous high of two match officials from the country.Kim Yu-jeong and Oh Hyeon-jeong were selected as referees while Kim Kyoung-min, Lee Seul-gi and Park Mi-suk will serve as assistant referees.Kim Yu-jeong and Oh, who are both past recipients of the KFA’s Female Referee of the Year Award, as well as Park will be officiating at the World Cup for the first time.Kim Kyoung-min, meanwhile, was selected for the fifth time, while Lee was chosen for the second time.A total of 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials will serve in the competition that will kick off on July 20 and run for about a month.