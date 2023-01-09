DP Chief Pledges to Stand Up against Prosecution's 3rd Party Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he will stand up to the prosecution's probe into third-party bribery allegations, saying he has never expected privilege nor done anything wrong, and has no reasons to dodge it.Appearing at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office as a suspect in the case on Tuesday, Lee said the prosecution's summons is part of a politically-driven attempt by prosecutors to oppress the opposition.He slammed the state agency for what he called a "judicial coup d'etat" as a past case that resulted in no charges filed against him has been reopened only to make him guilty of the crime he did not commit.The DP chief is suspected of attracting 16 billion won in corporate donations to Seongnam City's football club between 2016 and 2018, when he was the mayor of the city and the de facto owner of the club, in return for administrative favors.Denying the allegations, Lee said as mayor, he had secured tax revenue and created jobs by attracting corporate funds.