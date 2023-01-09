World Atlas: N. Korea has 4th Largest Army in the World

Photo : YONHAP News

A new study finds that North Korea has the fourth largest army in the world with one-point-two million active personnel.Radio Free Asia(RFA) said Tuesday that the North came in fourth in “The Largest Armies in the World” report released last Saturday by World Atlas, a source of world maps and regional statistics.China topped the list with two million, followed by India, the U.S., North Korea and Russia.South Korea placed eighth with 555-thousand active personnel.RFA said that experts have been quick to point out that the size of a country’s military and its actual combat power are two separate things.David Maxwell, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, made the argument to RFA, saying the combat capabilities of South Korea’s military and of the South Korea-U.S. alliance are superior to that of the North.Bruce Bennett, a senior researcher at the RAND Corporation, said it would be difficult for the North to beat the South without using nuclear weapons, citing that the reclusive state’s military capacity ranks between 20th and 30th in the world.