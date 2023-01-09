Prosecution Raids Offices in Supplementary Crowd Crush Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution launched a supplementary investigation into the fatal Itaewon crowd crush following police referral, starting with a raid of ten locations Tuesday morning.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office conducted searches and seizures at the Seoul Yongsan Police Station, the Yongsan District Office, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency(SMPA) and the Korean National Police Agency.Prosecutors reportedly obtained evidence to support charges filed against key figures in the case, including former Yongsan police chief Lee Im-jae, Yongsan District chief Park Hee-young, and Song Byung-joo, the former head of the Yongsan emergency hotline situation room.The police had referred Lee, Park and eight others to the prosecution on charges of causing death by occupational and gross negligence.The prosecution reportedly secured more data from the Yongsan Police and the SMPA's intelligence unit regarding allegations that there was an order within the police to delete a public safety analysis report drawn up ahead of the Halloween festivities.