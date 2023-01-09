Parties Clash over Prosecution Summons of DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties clashed over the prosecution’s summons of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over third-party bribery allegations involving a municipal football club.At a party meeting on Tuesday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young questioned why the DP has taken exhaustive efforts to protect Lee over something he did as an individual when he was the mayor of the city of Seongnam.The floor leader stressed that the opposition will not be able to block the prosecution's investigation with its majority in parliament.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun, on the other hand, slammed the prosecution for summoning the leader of the main opposition for the first time in history.Park accused the Yoon Suk Yeol administration of attempting to oppress the opposition, saying that the third-party bribery case surrounding the Seongnam football club was closed without charges filed against Lee following a police probe that spanned over three years.Lee appeared for questioning at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday morning over his alleged involvement in a third-party bribery scandal surrounding Seongnam FC during his term as mayor of the city.