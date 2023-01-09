Unification Ministry Urges Defector Group to Halt Leaflet Activity

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's unification ministry requested that a North Korean defector group refrain from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, an official from the ministry stressed the need to desist leaflet activity in consideration of existing laws and the sensitivity of inter-Korean relations as well as public safety.According to Yonhap News, Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for Free North Korea said on Monday that his group was preparing to send leaflets by drones, two weeks after the regime's drone incursion into South Korea late last month.Existing laws stipulate that the dissemination of anti-Pyongyang leaflets carries a penalty of up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won.However, if Seoul suspends the two Koreas' 2018 tension-diffusing military agreement in response to further provocations by Pyongyang, including an airspace violation, leaflet activity would no longer be subject to legal punishment.