Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Investigate Consulting Firm in Rental Fraud Case

Written: 2023-01-10 14:56:45Updated: 2023-01-10 15:04:11

Police Investigate Consulting Firm in Rental Fraud Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The police are investigating a consulting firm believed to be in control of over 200 multiplex and studio apartment units in western Seoul at the center of a lump-sum "jeonse" rental scandal.

National Police Agency Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun pledged to sternly investigate the fraud case during a meeting with reporters on Monday. He also said more cases similar to this one are expected to emerge.

The police last week filed for an arrest warrant against a key figure at the consulting firm, after which the prosecution sought the court-issued warrant.

The owner of 240 housing units in Seoul's Gangseo and Yangcheon Districts, identified by his surname Jeong, was found dead on Jeju Island in 2021, causing a massive setback in the recovery of deposits by tenants who had not subscribed to the deposit-return guarantee insurance.

The police have also booked five people in a separate case involving another landlord dubbed “villa king” with one-thousand-139 units of multiplex housing and studio apartments who was found dead without returning rental deposits to his tenants.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >