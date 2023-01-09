Menu Content

Written: 2023-01-10 15:02:55Updated: 2023-01-10 15:04:13

China Suspends Short-Term Visas for S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

China has suspended short-term visa issuance for South Korean nationals in a retaliatory move against Seoul's enhanced quarantine measures for incoming travelers from China.

On social media, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul announced that effective Tuesday, the embassy and consulate general will no longer issue short term visas for South Koreans seeking to visit China for commerce, trade, tourism, medical or personal reasons.

The embassy said further adjustments will be made in accordance with Seoul's lifting of "discriminatory" entry restrictions against travelers from China.

In the wake of a COVID-19 resurgence in China, the South Korean government imposed restrictions on short-term visas for travelers from China while also requiring that viral tests before and after arrival last week.

On Monday, new Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang expressed concern over Seoul's measures during his first phone conversation with foreign minister Park Jin, who replied that the measures were introduced on scientific grounds.
