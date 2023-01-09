Presidential Committee Vice Chair Offers to Resign amid Policy Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Na Kyung-won has offered to resign as head of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy amid a policy dispute with the top office.According to her aides on Tuesday, Na conveyed her intent to presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki earlier in the day to be delivered to President Yoon Suk Yeol, noting that she had caused concern for the South Korean leader.Na’s offer to resign follows a divergence with the top office with her promotion of a policy similar to one in Hungary that offers loan incentives tied to marriage and childbirth in an effort to boost the birthrate, a proposal that ran contrary to the Yoon government’s policy plans.The resignation from the post a mere three months after her appointment by Yoon, who is the ex officio chairman of the committee, has fueled speculation that she has her eyes set on running for PPP chair, though her office has said that a decision has not yet been made.It was earlier expected that she may declare her bid around the Lunar New Year holiday, but with the latest feud with the presidential office, some pundits say the date could be moved up.The PPP plans to pick a new leader during its convention on March 8.