Domestic

Health Insurance Reform Plans to be Unveiled by September

The government will begin earnest discussions to boost the sustainability of the national health insurance system and plans to unveil reform measures by September.

The health ministry announced on Monday that it had briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol to that effect, outlining a plan to devise preliminary measures this month to improve the overall fiscal sustainability of health insurance coverage.

The measures are expected to include some of those mentioned in a public hearing last year aimed at removing fiscal loopholes, such as stronger monitoring of excessive or frequent insurance claims.

A comprehensive policy package in September is expected to further flesh out the details to achieve transparency and fairness in health insurance coverage as well as to raise and normalize the cost of treatment, surgeries and hospitalization.

The government will also support essential medical services, such as pediatrics, that are vital to people's lives but are short on professional staff through measures that include an expansion of online treatment and an increase in medical school student quotas for those areas.
