Seoul Expresses Regret over China's Visa Suspension for Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government expressed regret over China’s decision to strengthen its quarantine measure on those arriving from South Korea in an apparent retaliation over similar measures implemented by Seoul recently.A senior foreign ministry official relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, adding Seoul delivered its position to Beijing through a diplomatic channel.Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk echoed the remark in a media briefing, that South Korea's measures are based on scientific grounds and the country has been communicating and sharing relevant information with China as well as the international community transparently.Lim said the government will deliver the stance once again while continuing close communication with China over the matter.Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the embassy and consulate general will no longer issue short term visas for South Koreans seeking to visit China for commerce, trade, tourism, medical or personal reasons.The embassy made it explicit that the measure was taken in a reprisal move against Seoul's enhanced quarantine measures for incoming travelers from China amid a pandemic resurgence in the nation, saying further adjustments will be made in accordance with Seoul's lifting of what it called "discriminatory" entry restrictions.