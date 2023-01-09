Survey: Economy, Health, N. Korea Major Risks to Korean Society

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that South Koreans consider economic challenges the biggest risk factor for their society, followed by health risks and then the risks posed by North Korea.The Korea Institute of Public Administration’s Center for Policy Data and Survey Research announced on Tuesday the result of a Gallup Korea poll it commissioned.In the survey of a thousand adults across the nation between December 7 and December 14, nearly half of the polled, or precisely 48-point-four percent, picked economic difficulties including unemployment, debt and post-retirement insecurity as the No. 1 factor causing vulnerability to Korean society.Health-related issues such as infectious diseases, stress, depression and geriatric diseases were chosen as the biggest social risk by 12-point-four percent, while nine-point-three percent answered it is North Korean nuclear threats and provocations.When asked about the biggest individual vulnerability factors, 40-point-two percent pointed to health risks.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-nine percentage points.