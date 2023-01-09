(embargo) Pres. Yoon Visiting UAE in 2-Nation Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has embarked on a two-nation tour, his first overseas trips of the year, including a state visit to the United Arab Emirates from Saturday.On Tuesday, he will also fly to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, where he is scheduled to deliver a special speech emphasizing international cooperation and solidarity.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report:President Yoon Suk Yeol is making a state visit to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) in his first overseas trip of the new year.Arranged at the invitation of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the four-day visit from Saturday marks the first-ever state visit to the Middle East country by a South Korean leader since the two countries forged diplomatic relations in 1980.In Abu Dhabi, Yoon will sit down with his UAE counterpart for a summit meeting and luncheon, where they will discuss upgrading the bilateral ties into a special strategic partnership.Accompanied by massive business emissaries comprising the representatives of around 100 Korean companies, President Yoon is seeking to significantly strengthen cooperation with the UAE on various industrial areas.The two countries are likely to use the occasion to sign memoranda of understanding on such fields as nuclear reactor, energy, defense industry, climate change, space programs, and healthcare.Yoon is also scheduled to attend the South Korea-UAE business forum and visit the Korea-built Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the symbol of the Seoul-Abu Dhabi partnership on nuclear reactors.The South Korean government is also mulling ways to cooperate with the UAE’s sovereign wealth funds.Yoon will then visit Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, becoming the first South Korean president to do so since Park Geun-hye in 2014.In a special address to be delivered at the Davos forum on Wednesday, the South Korean leader will propose measures of international cooperation and solidarity regarding global supply chains, clean energy transformation and digital order. A host of meetings and possibly summits with other participating global leaders are also expected to be arranged.Yoon’s other schedules in the European country include a sit-down with the CEOs of Korean and foreign conglomerates in Davos on Tuesday as well as a meeting with South Korean residents in Zurich on the same day.He is scheduled to attend an event promoting South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and also visit the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.President Yoon will return to South Korea Saturday, the 23rd of January, the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.