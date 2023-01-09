Domestic Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty for Seoul Subway Murder Suspect

The prosecution has demanded the death penalty for a former subway worker charged with killing a female colleague last year.



In the final hearing on the case at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors asked the court to hand the death sentence to Jeon Ju-hwan, arguing the 31-year-old suspect is highly likely to commit radical crimes such as murder again given his self-centered thinking patterns and anger management issues.



They said in order to prevent him from committing similar crimes and also hold him accountable for the crime he committed, he should be inevitably given the heaviest punishment available.



Jeon, a former subway station worker, was arrested in September for killing his former female colleague inside a public restroom at Line No.2 Sindang subway station, where she was working. He allegedly killed her in reprisal after she reported him for stalking her, resulting in his indictment.



The murder occurred a day before the court was scheduled to rule in the stalking case, in which Jeon allegedly expected a heavy punishment. The court later handed nine years in prison against him on the stalking charge. Both the prosecution and the suspect appealed the ruling.